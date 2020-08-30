Although Dean was my supervisor at Kaiser, I also considered him a friend.He was a great supervisor and I always enjoyed talking hunting and fishing with him every chance I got.Dean was the kind of guy that as a employee,you always wanted to do your best for him.He always called me Jimmy,which only special people I let call me that since I did not like the name.Dean was one of those special people.Rest in peace my friend,sincerely,"Jimmy Price"

Jim Price

Coworker