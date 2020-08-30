1/2
Dean L. STONE
1952 - 2020
STONE, Dean L. Born June 4, 1952 in Spokane, Washington to Delbert and Beverly Stone, Dean L. Stone passed away peacefully, Thursday August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family at home in Spokane Valley, WA. Having graduated in the Class of 1970 from North Central High School, Dean went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA. He started in the Aluminum Industry with Alcoa. He worked in Addy, Washington, Wenatchee, Washington and Rockdale, Texas. Later he joined Kaiser Aluminum where he eventually retired. Known for his good sense of humor, Dean was very active all his life. He loved spending time with friends, his children and grandchildren whom he shared his interests of fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, kayaking and motorcycle riding. He is survived by his wife, Angela Stone and his son Greg Stone (Karissa); his daughter Katie Botezatu (Alex); sisters Denisa Dietzen (Jeff) and Tamra Ireland (David); his six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his father Delbert Stone and mother Beverly Ireland. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. The family requests Memorial Donations be made to the American Cancer Society and the local Meals on Wheels. To share memories of Dean and offer condolences to the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Although Dean was my supervisor at Kaiser, I also considered him a friend.He was a great supervisor and I always enjoyed talking hunting and fishing with him every chance I got.Dean was the kind of guy that as a employee,you always wanted to do your best for him.He always called me Jimmy,which only special people I let call me that since I did not like the name.Dean was one of those special people.Rest in peace my friend,sincerely,"Jimmy Price"
Jim Price
Coworker
