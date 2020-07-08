MOORE, Dean Lloyd May 30, 1962 - January 12, 2020 Dean was born in Portsmouth, VA but moved to Renton, WA before his first birthday and called WA home. He graduated from Foster H.S. in 1980 and went on to graduate from Highline CC with an AA in Business Management in 1983 and EWU with a BA in Management Information Systems in 1986. He married Heather Mansfield in 1991 and during their 15-year marriage welcomed daughters Emma and Megan, the joy and pride of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors, stayed active with hiking, skiing, tennis, rec baseball and football in his early years and Spartan Races later in life. Dean's skills with print and technology, sales, leadership, and management drew him to various organizations over his 30+ year career. Employers included Xerox Corporation, Kinko's Corporate, and Ross Printing Company. In 2002 he bought an 18-year old trade bindery, reinvented, and ran the business until selling Printer's Source in 2005. He was happily working at Canon Inc in Liberty Lake, WA at the time of his death and was very appreciative of his colleagues there. Throughout Dean's career, he was always striving for self-improvement. He read numerous books and attended classes to grow in leadership and management. Dean is survived by daughters Emma and Megan Moore of Spokane, parents Lloyd and Joanne Moore of Ronald, WA and Bullhead City, AZ, mother Judy Amundson of Twin Falls, ID, brother Kevin (Deb) Moore of Seattle, WA, and stepsisters Kari (John) Alexander of Redmond, WA and Dina Arnold of Mercer Island, WA. He was preceded in death by brother Geoff Moore. Over the decades, Dean's voicemail always ended with the line to, "Make it a great day." He had great drive and optimism and knew that often it takes determined effort to make our days great. May he find only great days ahead.



