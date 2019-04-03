Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Loren GEHRETT. View Sign

GEHRETT, Dean Loren (Age 92) Spokane, WADean Loren Gehrett, 92, died peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home in the Spokane Valley. He leaves his beloved wife of over 71 years, Ethel "Mae"; his three daughters, Christine Theno (Steve) of Homer, AK, Valerie Unger (Mark) of Ashland, MA, Elizabeth Goodrich (Bob) of Spokane Valley; his son, Scott Gehrett (Martha) of Liberty Lake, WA; fourteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Born in Walla Walla, Washington, the youngest of four children, he was raised by his single mother during the Great Depression who worked six days a week to support her family. He never knew his father who left when he was two years old to find work and never came back. To help supplement the family income, at the tender age of seven Dean sold magazines downtown, hitting the pool halls and restaurants along with his dog, Spot. Dean attended Walla Walla High School where he excelled in sports, was elected student body president, and where he met his future wife as they decorated the gym for a dance. In 1945 he was drafted into the Army and served in Occupied Germany. After coming home, he enrolled at WSU on the GI Bill, and later moved back to Walla Walla, married Mae, transferred to Whitman College and graduated within 3 1/2 years. Dean's career path was built on a combination of the need to support his quickly growing family, his savvy sales skills, a genuine desire to be in a business that helped people, and a long-held ambition to run his own business. This led him to the insurance industry where he began training with Safeco in 1950. By 1966 his dream became reality and he opened Dean Gehrett Insurance Agency in Spokane where his business thrived. He sold the agency in 1985 but didn't retire until he was 77! He loved his work! Dean had many interests which included building things: he built his own stereo in the late 1950s, a motor boat in the 1960s, and his own lake cabin at Hayden Lake where his family spent their summers. He enjoyed volunteering and was an active parishioner at The Cathedral of St. John, the Evangelist, teaching Sunday school and heading The Every Member Canvass that helped with the day-to-day operations of the church. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the United Way, taught ESL, and supported his wife's numerous social functions required of her when she served on the Spokane Symphony Boardone of his more selfless acts! Dean was fun to be around and continued his athletic and active lifestyle, playing squash, tennis, and golfing at Hayden Lake Country Club where he was a member for many years. He also enjoyed playing bridge, and was pretty good at it! He is fondly thought of by many who remember him as a peacemaker, and as one exemplifying the qualities of fairness, kindness, integrity, humor, and devotion to family and friends. A private memorial service was held on March 27.

