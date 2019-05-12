Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Merrill JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Dean Merrill Dean Merrill Jones passed into the arms of his loving Savior on May 5, 2019. He is much loved and missed by friends and family. Dean was born to Calvin and Edna Jones on May 24, 1931 in Java, South Dakota. After training at Scott Air Force Base, he served as an Airman First Class at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia from 1950 to 1953. Honorably discharged, he received a Good Conduct Medal. He worked over 30 years as an electronic technician for the Federal Aviation Administration. Dean married Connie Joan Vasey on April 11, 1955. They had six children. Dean has twenty grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, Dean enjoyed many passions and hobbies including NASCAR, photography, Southern Gospel Music, golf, singing in the church choir, even video games. His woodworking projects are treasured possessions for his family along with his many birthday, anniversary, and Christmas cards made in his later years. Dean will always be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and quirky dad jokes. He is survived by his wife, Connie; his six children and their spouses, Curtis (Bonnie), Dianne Gardner (Pete), Collette Redmond (Brian), Cyle (Debi), Cristen Fuller (Dave), Denise Hirschel (Evan), and all 48 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Valley Bible Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm.

JONES, Dean Merrill Dean Merrill Jones passed into the arms of his loving Savior on May 5, 2019. He is much loved and missed by friends and family. Dean was born to Calvin and Edna Jones on May 24, 1931 in Java, South Dakota. After training at Scott Air Force Base, he served as an Airman First Class at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia from 1950 to 1953. Honorably discharged, he received a Good Conduct Medal. He worked over 30 years as an electronic technician for the Federal Aviation Administration. Dean married Connie Joan Vasey on April 11, 1955. They had six children. Dean has twenty grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, Dean enjoyed many passions and hobbies including NASCAR, photography, Southern Gospel Music, golf, singing in the church choir, even video games. His woodworking projects are treasured possessions for his family along with his many birthday, anniversary, and Christmas cards made in his later years. Dean will always be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and quirky dad jokes. He is survived by his wife, Connie; his six children and their spouses, Curtis (Bonnie), Dianne Gardner (Pete), Collette Redmond (Brian), Cyle (Debi), Cristen Fuller (Dave), Denise Hirschel (Evan), and all 48 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Valley Bible Church on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close