RATZMAN, Dean Smith Franklin (Age 93) Dean was born in the Ohop Bob area close to Eatonville, WA on August 25, 1925 to Eleanor Marjory Smith Ratzman and Wilhelm F. A. "Mike" Ratzman. His family later moved to Tacoma where Dean graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. He then attended Washington State University where on a Phi Kappa Tau outing to Spokane he met Betty Jean Driscoll on a blind date at the Davenport Hotel. Dean enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday in 1943. He was proud to serve his country in the South Pacific in World War II . During his time in the Pacific his letters to Betty led to their marriage upon his return in 1946. He then returned to WSU and received his B.A. Dean continued his education at the Montana State University Law School, receiving an L. L. B, with honors (first in his class) in 1949. Dean was awarded the Justin Miller Prize for an article in the Montana Law Review in 1951. After a year as an associate in the Law Office of Wellington D. Rankin in Helena, Montana, Dean joined the Bonneville Power Administration in Portland Oregon. His future appointments in the Department of the Interior included Assistant Regional Solicitor in Portland and later as Chairman of the Board of Contract Appeals in Washington, D.C., and as an Administrative Law Judge in Sacramento, CA. Upon his retirement in 1981, Dean was awarded the Department of the Interior Distinguished Service Award. Not content to be retired, Dean continued as a part time Hearing Examiner for the Bonneville Power Administration in Spokane until the 1990s. Throughout his distinguished career, Dean's greatest joy was being with his beloved Betty. This 73-year marriage was an inspiration to his family. Dean is survived by Betty; their children Michael Neil and Janet Ratzman, Celia and Bill Lundin and D. Steven Ratzman; as well as four grandchildren Kelly and David Cooke, Renee and Adam Sale, Kristin and Ronnie Hoeflin and Neil and Audrey Lundin. To their seven great-grandchildren he was their much-loved Boy GG. His ready wit, infectious smile and generous, unwavering love and support will be remembered in many hearts. A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM April 20, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019

