VIGER, Dean "Sparky" (Age 82) Dean was born in Edmore, ND on January 14, 1937 to Goodwin and Lucile Viger. Dean passed away on June 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter (Diane), two sisters (Peggy and Bonnie), and brother (Emmett). Dean is survived by his long-time partner of 43 years (Kathleen Hess), son (Donald), daughter (Debra), sister (Gerry Nelson), and special nieces and nephews. When Dean was seven years old, his family moved from Edmore, ND to Pullman, WA where he attended school. Dean joined the US Army and served active duty in Germany and France. He was an electrician and a plumber in the construction industry for many years. Dean liked golfing and was proud of his hole in one. He loved watching football and was a big Rams fan. Dean enjoyed 4th of July trips to Bayview to visit with relatives. Kathleen and Dean spent many years as snowbirds in Arizona while enjoying time spent together. The memorial is scheduled for July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pines Mausoleum at 16th and Pines in Spokane Valley, WA. Burial will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA.

