BECKER, Deann Marie Born November 8, 1948 in Spokane, Washington to Dean and Peggy Whitman. She passed away November 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Becker, her children: Timothy Becker and Sarah (Tim) Hanni. Her grandchildren Duke, Becca, Cassie, Marcus and Tori. She is also survived by her Dad, Dean Whitman, brothers Jim (Linda) Whitman, Jerry (Diane) Whitman and sister Kathy (Dale) Kuster; brother-in-law, Lowell (Carol) Becker, sisters-in-law Judi (Leroy) Kessler and Susie (Bud) Kirkendall; numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services to be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville beginning at 1:00 p.m. with interment following at the Ritzville Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission; One Heart Ministries c/o Real Life, 10101 N. Nevada, Spokane, WA 99218; Vanessa Behan Crisis Center, 1004 E. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA or the charity of one's choice
. To leave online condolences for the Becker family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com