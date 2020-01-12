HILZENDEGER, Deanna On Tuesday, January 9, 2020 Deanna Hilzendeger, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 73, surrounded by family. She was born on May 23rd, 1946 to Neil and Edyth Stiegelmeier in Britton, SD. She married her sweetheart Valentine on August 7th, 1968 and set off on a grand adventure. Deanna had a passion for her family and enjoyed every moment with them. She is survived by her husband Valentine, sons John (Katie) and Bob (Shelly) and her prized grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Cheney Funeral Chapel on 1632 W. First St. at 11:00 AM. Followed by a reception at the in Airway Heights at 1307 S. Loffler St. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020