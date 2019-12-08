BELL-WITTNER, Deanna K. (Taylor) Deanna K. Bell-Wittner (Taylor), passed into our Lord's rest Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born in Spokane to Mary B. (Palmer) and Harold Taylor July 21, 1938. She lived in Spokane and Deer Park all her life but five years in Hawaii. She attended Lewis-Clark High School, where she was active in Drama Club. She is survived by sisters Merlyn (Richard) Symms and Judy White, brother Bill Taylor, daughter Jean Taylor and son Terry (Lisa) Bell, several grand and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Taylor, son Jack, grandson Jack, Jr. and the love of her life, husband Robert Bell after 39 years of marriage. She remarried some years later; he survives her at his home in Spokane Valley. A family remembrance gathering is planned for spring.

