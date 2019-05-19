Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna MAIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAIN, Deanna (Age 51) On the morning of May 7th, 2019, Deanna Lynn Main, a loving soul and mother, was called on by God to join his angels in Heaven. Dee was born on June 28th, 1967 in Portland, OR to William Riley Lamb and Carolyn Joeta Duffy Patton. She spent her young adult life working as a caregiver and courting her husband, Buddy Main Jr. Their love blossomed into three beautiful children, Natasha, Matthew, and Kayla. Dee had the brightest spirit, biggest loving heart and the most contagious laugh. She spent her days making people smile and boasting about her grandchildren. She had an appreciation for gifts that were handmade. She took her time every holiday crafting projects especially for each individual person she knew. She spent her day to day helping anyone in need. Whether it be assisting with light housekeeping or being your best confidant, she just enjoyed making life easier for everyone. The world will miss her unwavering love and unconditional compassion. Dee is preceded in death by her parents, William and Carolyn and leaves behind her sweet siblings Andre, Dion, and Shawna, her three beautiful children Natasha, Matthew and Kayla, as well as nine amazing grandchildren Rileyonna, Emelia, Brayden, Preston, Evangeline, Onnaleigh, Hazel, Peyten and Kennedy. Her Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 26th beginning at 4pm and will be at the Hillyard Plaza, 2808 E. Sanson, Spokane WA, 99217. All friends are welcome, we just ask that you bring a dish for the potluck.

