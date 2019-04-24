Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Francis IDE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IDE, Debbie Francis Debbie Francis Ide, 57, was a remarkable woman of immeasurable love, selfless compassion, faith and joy. Her story began in Lewiston, Idaho, born to LeRoy and Esther Colvin on November 11, 1961. She moved throughout the Pacific Northwest during her childhood, picking up lifelong friends, and spending most of her younger years in Richland, WA. She met her "stud muffin" husband, Frank Ide, at Washington State University and they went on to have two daughters and create a blessed life in Spokane, WA. Debbie was a nurturer. Throughout her life, she not only lovingly raised two biological daughters alongside Frank, but also took so many others into her home and heart, ensuring those around her felt heard, understood, accepted, supported, and loved. From adopting a third daughter, to becoming a mother figure to countless family friends, nieces and nephews, college and exchange students, her heart was open to all. These traits also poured into her 18 years of work at Whitworth University where she received a degree in Organizational Management and served students within Career Services and as part of the Student Success Team, helping students in need. She selflessly and compassionately cared for and loved others; everyone was treated as family. Debbie joyfully loved and cherished life. Her infectious laughter and contagious smile will forever be remembered by those who knew her well. She fiercely loved her husband, her family, traveling to new places, cats, game nights, indulging in sweets, wearing colorful clothing, resting in the warm sunshine, playing with her seven grand -children (and spoiling them with just one more cookie), and had a quiet, unwavering love of the Lord Jesus Christ. The impact she has had on those who knew her is immeasurable and will continue to live on through the lives of those who love her still. Debbie has been reunited with both her parents in heaven. Her absence is felt most by her loving husband of 32 years, Frank R. Ide; daughter Amanda Montijo, husband Joey, and their daughter Maya of Carlsbad, CA; daughter Teresa Leighton, husband Ben, and their two sons Nolan and Cameron of Nine Mile Falls, WA; daughter Andrea Grafmiller, husband Chris, and their two sons Oliver and Ivan of Gig Harbor, WA; and daughter-in-heart Erica Ehlert, husband Kyle, their son Hunter and daughter Astoria of Richland, WA; and the expansive Ide family, including father and mother-in-law, Frank and Jeanette Ide of Spokane, WA; Gary and Beth Ide of Federal Way, WA; Kathy and Mike Maguire of Spokane; Ken Ide of Spokane; Jill Ide of Spokane; and all beloved nieces and nephews and their families throughout the country. Debbie was embraced by the Lord and taken to heaven while at her home in Spokane, surrounded and supported by her family on Monday, April 15, 2019. A celebration of her life, or "Graduation Ceremony," will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00pm at Suncrest Family Worship Center in Nine Mile Falls, WA. All are welcome and asked to wear colorful clothing to honor her vibrant life on this earth. In lieu of flowers, Debbie had requested that donations be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, Every Woman Can, or by simply "paying it forward" in her honor at a coffee shop drive-thru or in other random acts of kindness.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 24, 2019

