WHITE, Debbie Lynn (Debra) (Debbie Casey) Born April 15, 1954 passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. She was surround by her loving husband Geoff White as well as her four daughters. Debbie attended school in Medical Lake, WA as well as Cheney, WA and graduated from Cheney High School in 1972. She was preceded in death by her father Walter Casey; mother Eva Casey; and just seven months ago her brother Rex Casey. She is survived by her husband Geoff White; daughters Malissa Sanders Beamer (Rob), Cindy Sanders Langworthy (Bryon), Laura Sanders, Jodie Quintana West (Dennis); as well eight grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters. A celebration of her life will be done at a later date when it is safe to do so. Please email her daughters for details

No matter how old you are, or what position in life you are in, it would probably be good to say to yourself "When I grow up I want to be like Debbie".

