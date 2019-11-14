McGOLDRICK, Debbie On Saturday, November 9th, 2019, Debbie McGoldrick, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 65. Debbie was born on July 26, 1954, in Fort Lewis AFB, Washington to Rose and James Gabbard. She was one of six sisters including a twin. On May 27th, 1978 she married Tom McGoldrick in their lifelong church The King's Community. Debbie had a passion for family and faithfully prayed for them daily. She loved laughing, boating, vacations on the Oregon Coast, playing Pinochle and Mahjong, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She is survived by her husband, Tom; and their four children, April (Noah), Stephen (Kristina), Nathan (Monique), and Suzanna (Jesse) and her 12 grandchildren, Austin, Gabriella, Nicholas, Adriel, Mizée, Naiara, Junia, Emma, Grace, Carsen, Xavier, and David Levi. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 16th, 2019, at The King's Community Church on 5216 S Grove Rd. Spokane, Washington 99224.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019