Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debora P. Grushka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRUSHKA, Deborah P. (Age 67) Deborah went home on November 23, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1952 to Allen and Ann Pryor in Laurel, MS. Deborah was married to her husband of 14 years on July 8, 2005. She was a hospice nurse at Forest General Hospital in Mississippi. She was also a nurse at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Upon her arrival to Spokane, she was caring, loving, and an unselfish wife and partner, even during her time of suffering. Deborah is survived by her husband Rick; father Allen Pryor of Clarksville, TX; daughters Victoria Osborne of San Antonio and Kathryn Sepulveda of Pas Coagula, MS; eight grandchildren; and brother Tommy Pryor of Clarksville TX. No services to follow.

GRUSHKA, Deborah P. (Age 67) Deborah went home on November 23, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1952 to Allen and Ann Pryor in Laurel, MS. Deborah was married to her husband of 14 years on July 8, 2005. She was a hospice nurse at Forest General Hospital in Mississippi. She was also a nurse at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Upon her arrival to Spokane, she was caring, loving, and an unselfish wife and partner, even during her time of suffering. Deborah is survived by her husband Rick; father Allen Pryor of Clarksville, TX; daughters Victoria Osborne of San Antonio and Kathryn Sepulveda of Pas Coagula, MS; eight grandchildren; and brother Tommy Pryor of Clarksville TX. No services to follow. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close