KILBORN, Deborah Sumner (Age 51) Deborah (Debbie) Sumner Kilborn 51, passed away on May 19, 2020 from complications of cancer. Born in Seattle, WA, graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High, moved to Spokane in 2000. She is survived by her mother Helen Romero, Pahrump NV; sisters Becky Kilborn, Spokane, Lisa Griffith, Marysville WA; brother Don Fulton, Everett WA; and longtime partner Hollis Sumner; niece Taryn and nephews Rommell, Brennon, Tallon, and Kyle. She put up a good fight and will be missed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.