Debora Sumner KILBORN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KILBORN, Deborah Sumner (Age 51) Deborah (Debbie) Sumner Kilborn 51, passed away on May 19, 2020 from complications of cancer. Born in Seattle, WA, graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High, moved to Spokane in 2000. She is survived by her mother Helen Romero, Pahrump NV; sisters Becky Kilborn, Spokane, Lisa Griffith, Marysville WA; brother Don Fulton, Everett WA; and longtime partner Hollis Sumner; niece Taryn and nephews Rommell, Brennon, Tallon, and Kyle. She put up a good fight and will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved