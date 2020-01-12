Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann (Fetzer) FORSTIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORSTIE, Deborah Ann (Fetzer) Deborah Ann (Fetzer) Forstie, 70, of Spokane, WA, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020 with her family by her side. An Interment Ceremony will be held at 2:45 on January 17, 2020 at Eastern Washington Veterans Cemetery. Deborah was born in St Paul, Minnesota on August 29, 1949. She graduated from Bryan High School, Bryan, Ohio and attended Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University. Deborah was married to Joseph Forstie on February 14, 1970; they were married for fifty years. Deborah was first and foremost a Homemaker. She had various jobs, but caring for loved ones near and far was her vocation. She was actively involved in various Air Force base organizations throughout her spouse's career, and was a popular chaperone and organizer for her children's high school band functions, including the Ferris HS Band Trip to the Rose Parade. Deborah is survived by her husband, Joseph, and her children, Jonathan and Holly. She is also survived by her brother George Fetzer, and nieces Jessica and Veronica. She leaves behind large extended family, friends, and neighbors. Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Fetzer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the , , or Shriners Hospital. The Forstie family wishes to thank the Sacred Heart Medical Center nurses, doctors, and staff for the kind and compassionate care.

