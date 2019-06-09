Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 2 6410 N Lidgerwood Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MURPHY, Deborah A. Deborah "Debbie" Collett Murphy, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on June 1, 2019 at age 59. Debbie was born in Las Vegas, NV on July 29, 1959. She grew up and lived throughout the United States, Canada as well as internationally with her parents and siblings, before moving to the Northwest. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1977 and spent several years in Richland and Tacoma before returning to Spokane in 1994. Debbie loved and was loved by many. She loved her family, friends, and weekends! She loved flip-flops and sundresses. She loved heading up north to the "property". She will be profoundly missed. We are brokenhearted. Debbie is survived by her husband, Eddy Murphy; children, Brandon Maganas, Michele Rice (Bobby); grandchildren Henry and Amelia. She is also survived by her stepchildren Michael Murphy, Brhiana Neuson (Christien), Sharina Reed (Robert), Jeremiah Murphy, Alyssa Murphy, and the grandkids Tayvian, Alynah, Adryannaly, Raelin, Mason, and Royce. Also surviving Debbie are her siblings: A.K. Collett (Betty), Rick Collett (Carole Ann), Gary Collett, Vicki Kitley (Bill), and Gordy Collett (Becky) and many, many nieces and nephews of several generations. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2:00p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 2, 6410 N Lidgerwood, Spokane, WA.

