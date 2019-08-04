Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Luke Lutheran Church 9706 N Division St Spokane, WA 99218 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Luke's Lutheran Church 9704 N. Division Street Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS, Deborah Irving "Debbie" (Age 61) Deborah "Debbie" Irving Thomas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 31st, 2019 at the age of 61 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Debbie was born on April 12, 1958 in Ogden, Utah to loving parents Boyd Allen Irving and Caryle Yvonne Day. She graduated high school in Provo, Utah before embarking on a career in the retail industry. Debbie would later leave the retail business to become a claims processor in the health care industry and would hold this job for the duration of her life. Debbie lived many places throughout her life, but her primary places of residence were Lee's Summit, Missouri and Spokane, Washington. Debbie had many interests, including making silk and floral arrangements, crocheting, gardening, baking (especially at Christmas), music, movies, pets, and serving in the children's ministry of her local church. As much as these things mattered to Debbie, nothing fulfilled her like spending time with her family. From countless Sunday dinners, to shopping at Christmas, to going to the movies, she loved her family above all things, except her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Whom she faithfully served for the entirety of her life. Debbie is survived by her mother Caryle Day of Spokane, WA, sisters, Sandy (Steve) Wages of Lee's Summit, MO, Deanna (Rod) Freese of Spokane, WA, Shari (Mike) Ehrmantrout of Spokane, WA, Brother Boyd (Brooke) Irving of West Jordan, Utah, Step-Mother Darlene Irving of Jerome, ID, 12 nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her father Boyd Irving; stepfather Thomas Allen Day, and her beloved dog Hannah. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held on August 8th, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division Street, Spokane, WA 99218, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you make a donation to Hospice House of Spokane or the to help us find a cure. Debbie's journey here is done, but her new one has just begun.

