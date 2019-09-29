BULLIS, Deborah Kaye (Age 65) Deborah Kaye Bullis, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home in Hope, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane, WA. Debbie was born on March 23, 1954 in Spokane to Stanley and Lois Cwiek. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1971. Debbie married John Bullis on February 14, 1983 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. The couple lived in Seattle where Debbie worked as a restaurant and bar manager. They retired in 2007 and moved to Hope. She enjoyed traveling and gardening. She is survived by her husband John Bullis of Hope, ID, her sister Pat Washington of Vacaville, CA, and her brother Norman (Lois) Cwiek of Spokane, WA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Debbie's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 29, 2019