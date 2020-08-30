EDWARDS, Deborah Lynn August 15, 1967 - July 31, 2020 (Age 52) Debbie passed away at home in Liberty Lake, WA with her family by her side. Debbie was born August 16, 1967 to Nancy and Leroy Bishop in Spokane, WA and raised by her mother with her sisters Lori and Lisa in Otis Orchards, WA. She graduated from East Valley High School in 1985 and Eastern Washington University in 1991 with a degree in education. Debbie married Keven Edwards on December 19, 1992 and together raised three sons. After college, Debbie began her career in education with Spokane Public Schools as an Adaptive Physical Education teacher and then on to Special Education at Jefferson Elementary. She took a leave from teaching to raise her three boys. Once the youngest was in high school, Debbie started teaching pre-kindergarten aged students. She loved seeing all the smiling students! Debbie enjoyed decorating, crafts, and repurposing items for decorating. She enjoyed her yard and growing flowers. From watching her uncles race boats at a young age, to camping with her family, to watching her boys play sports and all the baseball games, and hosting holiday get togethers, and spending time with her family was her favorite thing to do. Although her grandson and she never met, Debbie was looking forward to being a grandma. Debbie was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She enjoyed attending church, Bible studies, and small Life Groups. Through her life, Debbie has always been positive and encouraged others with her positive attitude. She never gave up through thick and thin to the end. Debbie is survived by her husband Keven Edwards; their sons Austin Edwards (Michelle), Randy Edwards, Thomas Edwards; her grandson Maverick; her mother Nancy Bishop; sisters Lori Bishop-Reger (Keith) and Lisa Bishop; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father Leroy Bishop, mother-in-law Diane Edwards, and sister-in-law Judith Edwards. Memorial contributions in Deborah's name can be made to Hospice of Spokane, Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, or Breast Cancer Awareness. The family will be holding a private inurnment service. A Celebration of life for Debbie will be September 12th at 1 pm located at Alt's Copperhouse in Post falls, ID.



