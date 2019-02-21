McJOE, Deborah Marie Deborah Marie McJoe age 58, passed away at her residence in Spokane, Washington February 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Joshua (MaryKay) Mosher; her grandson, Makiah Mosher; her service dog, Tiny; sisters, Vicki (Vicente) Solis, Selena (John John) Martinez, Theresa LaMere, Mary (Lucas) Stilson, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at the Spokane Tribal Longhouse in Wellpinit, WA. The Wake and Rosary will be Thursday evening, February 21st beginning at 7:00pm with the Funeral beginning Friday morning at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 21, 2019