Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Marie McJOE. View Sign

McJOE, Deborah Marie Deborah Marie McJoe age 58, passed away at her residence in Spokane, Washington February 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Joshua (MaryKay) Mosher; her grandson, Makiah Mosher; her service dog, Tiny; sisters, Vicki (Vicente) Solis, Selena (John John) Martinez, Theresa LaMere, Mary (Lucas) Stilson, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at the Spokane Tribal Longhouse in Wellpinit, WA. The Wake and Rosary will be Thursday evening, February 21st beginning at 7:00pm with the Funeral beginning Friday morning at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

McJOE, Deborah Marie Deborah Marie McJoe age 58, passed away at her residence in Spokane, Washington February 16, 2019. She is survived by her son, Joshua (MaryKay) Mosher; her grandson, Makiah Mosher; her service dog, Tiny; sisters, Vicki (Vicente) Solis, Selena (John John) Martinez, Theresa LaMere, Mary (Lucas) Stilson, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at the Spokane Tribal Longhouse in Wellpinit, WA. The Wake and Rosary will be Thursday evening, February 21st beginning at 7:00pm with the Funeral beginning Friday morning at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close