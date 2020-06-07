LUNZER, Deborah Jean On June 1, 2020, Deborah (Debbie) passed away peacefully, while surroun-ded by loved ones, in her home in Spokane at the age of 70. Debbie is survived by her three children, Stephen (Andrea) Lunzer, Nicole Lunzer, and Shelley (Matt) Havlik; her grandchildren, Kailee, Lexi, Jordie, Chloe and Micah; her siblings, Jim (Beth) Sampson of Fairbanks, AK, Maureen Abramson of La Center, WA, Christine Sampson of Fairbanks AK, Kelly (John) Brown of Fairbanks, AK; her many nieces and nephews, and her treasured family of Bill W. She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Sampson, her mother Mary Sampson, her brothers, Kevin Sampson and Cliff Sampson and her sister Kathy Jentes. Debbie was born July 6, 1949 in St. Clayton, Panama Canal. She earned a degree in business and later became a licensed cosmetologist and successful realtor. She put her heart and soul into all of her work. Debbie enjoyed traveling, gardening, and reading. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Family, especially her grandchildren, and friends were deeply important to her. She will be remembered by all for her humor, intelligence, generosity and above all, her work ethic. The funeral service will be announced at a later date. Her family wishes to wait until all of her friends and family can attend.



