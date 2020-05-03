Debra Cae McCLENDON
McCLENDON, Debra Cae Debra Cae McLendon, October 4th, 1957 - April 24th, 2020. Debra was born October 4th, 1957 in Greenville, South Carolina to Robert Groom Sr. and Dorothy Steele. She was a devoted mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, and wife, who valued quality time with family and friends. Debra is survived by her husband, Mack McLendon Jr; her children, Crystal Morgan, Timothy Groom, Blaine Craig (Toni Craig), Patrick McLendon (Nichole McLendon), Mack McLendon III; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Debra is preceded in death by her father (Robert Sr); her mother (Dorothy); her sister (Robin); her brother (Robert Jr); and two grandsons. Information about Debra's celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney
1632 W 1st St.
Cheney, WA 99004
