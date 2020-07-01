Debra Kay Barney) REED
REED, Debra Kay (Barney) Debra Reed (Barney) a long-time resident of Spokane and Lewiston went to be with the Lord on Tuesday the 16th of June, 2020 at Schneidmiller Hospice House of North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Born April 5, 1956 in Tulare, California, Debra received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. She continued her education at Eastern Washington University from which she also received her Masters in Social Work in 2011. Debra's passion was her music. She was an accomplished piano player and had many piano students over the years. She played piano for her church and directed choir and church musicals. Debra had a keen sense of humor and her gentle kindness drew people to her. Debra is survived by Joe Rugan, who was her soul mate and companion for the last nine years. She is also survived by her longtime friend of 30 years, Suzanne Smith. Debra is survived by her sons, Ryan Barney and Rory Barney; Rory's wife, Melissa; and grandsons, Dallas and Liam. Other survivors include her sister, Becky Weber and her husband Scott Weber; her brother, Greg Reed; and her brother, Brad Reed and his wife Terrie; and also numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life graveside service for Debra is Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Coeur d'Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way, Coeur d' Alene, ID. Duncan's Flowers is in charge of floral arrangements. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d' Alene, ID 83815. YATES FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Coeur d'Alene, ID.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
