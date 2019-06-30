Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Lee (Moldenhauer) NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Debra Lee (Moldenhauer) Debra Lee (Moldenhauer) Nelson, beloved wife, mother, and sister went to be with her Lord after losing her struggle against glioblastoma brain cancer in Spokane, WA on June 6, 2019. She was born in LaCrosse, WI, on November 16, 1951, to Robert and Arliss (Wolter) Moldenhauer. Debby married James Andrew Nelson on April 14, 1973 in Vancouver, WA. She is survived by her husband, James, her two sons Jesse Lee and Jereme James, daughter-in-law Heather (Bowman) Nelson, step-grandson Alexander, sister JoAnne Morrow, brother David Wolter (Cathy) Moldenhauer and many nieces and nephews. Debby graduated from Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver, WA and became a successful accountant and bookkeeper. She was instrumental in the establishment and development of several companies that have continued to grow and prosper. She had a life-long passion for horses which dictated an active, outdoor lifestyle for her and her family. Debby and her husband, Jim, were active members of several chapters of the Back-Country Horseman, building and clearing trails in Washington, Montana, and Idaho, and were popular cooks for those crews. Debby enjoyed annual volunteer opportunities as a jump-judge for Rebecca Farms, a three-day event for high-level Olympic competition that raises dollars for cancer awareness. She spent time in early retirement prospecting for gold in Arizona and Montana and was a proud member of GPAA (Gold Prospectors Association of America). Debra Nelson was an example of what we should all strive to become. Her generous and kind spirit impacted all those around her. She will be missed greatly by friends and family. There will be a Celebration of Life for Debra Lee Nelson at Chattaroy Community Church in Chattaroy, WA on July 6, 2019 at 11 AM. Luncheon will be served. Debra will be interred at Park Hill Cemetery with her father and mother in Vancouver, WA, at a date yet to be determined.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019

