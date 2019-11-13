PETERSCHICK, Dee Dee Peterschick died peacefully at his home on November 9, 2019 in Plaza, Washington at the age of 61. Dee was born on February 4, 1958 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Washington State Univer-sity. He graduated in 1980 with a degree in Agricultural Education and earned his Master's degree in Vocational Technical Education in 1986. His first teaching job was in Sprague, WA where he taught for 10 years. In 1982, he married Leslie Kauffman and the couple welcomed three daughters into their home. In 1990, they moved back to the family farm and Dee started teaching at Rosalia High School as the Ag Teacher and FFA advisor. At Rosalia, he started a robotics program in 2009 where his team earned the Rookie Inspirational Award. He also led FFA teams to state and national competitions in soils, agronomy, and sales. He taught at Rosalia for 27 years until retiring in 2017 to farm full time. Dee loved spending time with his family and working on the family farm. He was often busy building and working on projects. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, clam digging, camping, and traveling. Dee will be forever remembered by his parents, David and MarvaLee Peterschick of Plaza, WA; wife, Leslie Peterschick; children, Ashley (Drew) English, Michelle (Matthew) Argyropoulos and Kristina (Tye) Knebel; grandson Luke English; and sister Gay (John) Buissink. A Celebration of Dee's life is scheduled for 11am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Rosalia Middle School Gym, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rosalia or Spangle Fire Departments or Rosalia FFA. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Rosalia, WA. Online guestbook at schanzenbach funeral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019