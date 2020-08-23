DeWolf, Defane Leola Defane Leola DeWolf went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Laurence, on August 19, 2020, at the age of 103. Defane was born to John and Blanche Mediger in Huron, South Dakota. She had two younger brothers, Eugene and Melvin. They were very close growing up, and as married couples maintained a close relationship. Defane loved to dance, and especially enjoyed it when popular groups like Lawrence Welk came to town. Defane worked at Newberry's Department Store as a clerk and office manager. She shared that during the war she traded coveted nylon stockings, which she had access to, for an Underwood typewriter. She met her husband Laurence DeWolf on a blind date, orchestrated by his brother Maurice and her best friend Vera. They had an instant attraction to each other and talked for hours. They were married three months later, on August 31, 1948, and moved to make their first home in Blythe, CA. Larry's work had them moving about every five years taking them to San Mateo, CA; Roswell, NM; El Paso, TX, Seattle, WA; Torrence, CA; and Spokane Valley, WA, where they chose to retire. Defane did not work outside the home as she believed her job was to support her husband and take excellent care of their family and home. She was involved in her children's activities and was the leader for Maureen's Catholic Daughters of America and for David and Gregory's Cub Scout groups, and volunteered at their church. Defane and Laurence were active members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spokane Valley since 1972. They took communion to shut-ins from their church, and during the holidays brought food baskets and toys to families and kids who were in need. Serving others was a joy and rewarding to them. Defane and Larry loved to golf and square dance. Their square dance club was called Pistols and Petticoats and they called their smaller group of friends the S.O.B.S. (Same Old Bunch). Defane and Larry traveled throughout the United States, where they would also attend various square dances and take in the golf courses. They also loved spending several months each winter in Texas with her brother Melvin and sister-in-law Eileen. Known for their hospitality, they would have the parish priests to their home, hold the neighborhood block meetings, and had many fun gatherings with the S.O.B.S. Their home was a favorite place to go for their children and grandchildren because there was always so much love and acceptance. Defane always saw the positive and best in a person, never speaking an unkind word of anyone. Defane is preceded in death by Laurence, her husband of 58 years, daughter-in-law Barbara DeWolf; parents, John and Blanche Mediger; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Mary Mediger, Melvin and Eileen Mediger, Maurice and Vera DeWolf, Lowell DeWolf, Bonnie and Ed Chilliquist. She is survived by her children Maureen (Tim) Johnson, David (Dianne) DeWolf, Gregory (Carla) DeWolf, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marian DeWolf, along with many nieces and nephews who adored the wonderful woman she was. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Saturday, August 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, and the burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at ThornhillValley.com
