|
|
DIOTTE, Deborah Sue (Vanhoff) "Debbi" (Age 71) Deborah "Debbi" Sue Diotte (Vanhoff), of Parker, Colorado passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald H. Diotte and her stepfather, Bill Herring, and was the mother of Nicole Coughlin (Shannon Coughlin) of Parker, CO and son First Lieutenant Matthew Diotte, USAF of San Antonio, TX. Debbi was so proud of her children and the most loving mom. She spent time volunteering at the Humane Society in Auburn, WA and at the local blood bank. Generous, compassionate, affectionate, charitable and loving describe her and is how she's remembered. Debbi enjoyed boating, RVing, swimming, fishing, cooking and traveling. Debbi was born in Spokane, Washington, to Beryl Herring and John Bogle (deceased). She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1967 in Spokane, WA. She attended college at Eastern Washington University studying teaching. She worked at the Federal Way, WA school district for many years as a special education teacher. Ron and Debbi were happily married for 35 years and settled in Auburn, WA where they raised their children. Surviving are her mother, Beryl Herring of Spokane, WA; her brothers, Brad Vanhoff (Leslie) and Greg Bogle; her sisters Terri Vanhoff, Helen Bogle, Janet Smith (Patrick), and Karen Bogle. She was a heartwarming woman to be around, loved by many and will be missed tremendously. The memorial service will be held January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (PST) at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home at 5100 West Wellesley Ave. in Spokane, Washington.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019