DAUBEL, Delbert E. Delbert "Del" Earl Daubel, 67, passed away February 21, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born August 23, 1952 to Herman and Thressa Daubel, in Spokane. He grew up in Chattaroy and graduated from Riverside HS in 1970. He started working in the paint business in 1979, the same year his "kiddo," Amanda, was born. His expertise in paint matching left customers insisting to wait, only to work with him. He was highly thought of by his coworkers and customers who followed him from store to store. His sense of humor and quick-witted personality kept people smiling. He was a Packers, Celtics and Phillies fan, but not without a can of ice cold Rainier in his hand. Del was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Barrington (Carey); Grandchildren, Tanner, Trevin and TaLeah, Step Daughter, Yota Stauffacher (Jim). Siblings, Verla Hayes, Charlotte Petrie, Harold Daubel, Dorothy (Bruce) King and Larry Daubel and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life with be held on Friday, March 13th at 1:30pm at Fairmount Memorial Park Sunset Mausoleum Chapel.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020