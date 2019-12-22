HALL, Delbert Earl (Age 75) Delbert E. Hall of Greenacres, WA, born Jan-uary 31, 1944 passed away peacefully December 9th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the oldest of eight children, graduated from CVHS, Army Veteran and employed at Kaiser Aluminium Trentwood for over 30 years, he was loved by all who knew him. He leaves behind wife Brigitte Hall; daughter Christina; son-in-law Jeremy; two grandchildren Matilda and Joseph Foster. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1st, 2pm-5pm at Kaiser Aluminium Union Hall, 14015 E. Trent Ave.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019