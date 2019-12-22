Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert Hall REINBOLD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REINBOLD, Gary 11-25-1938 TO 12-11-2019 Gary Marvin Reinbold (81) passed away on December 11, 2019 in Anacortes, Washington. He was born November 25, 1938 to Alfred A. Reinbold and Louise (Flaig) Reinbold in Spokane, Washington. He graduated from Garfield Grade School and North Central High School. He was very proud to be an Eagle Scout and had fond memories of his scouting days. In 1956 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Ranger where he was a plank holder. After the service he returned to Davenport where his parents were living. He attended Washington State University for two years. In the fall of 1961 he married Della Oehlwein and resided in Spokane while he attended Eastern Washington University to complete his degree in Business. His first job was traveling as a factory representative for International Harvester. Not liking being gone when his first child arrived he went to work for Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company in Spokane as a personal lines underwriter where he learned the insurance business and got his Agent's License. In 1974 he moved his family to Davenport to farm near Omans. While farming he worked with Armstrong Insurance Agency selling insurance. He got his Broker's License and a few years later bought Armstrong Insurance and McCartney Insurance in Harrington and changed the name to Big Bend Insurance Agency. He took on partners and acquired 13 agencies around the area. He really liked working to help his customers and missed seeing them when he retired. Gary liked to boat, fish, golf and travel by car, camper, RVs and cruising as well as spending winters in California and Arizona being a snowbird. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport Lions Club and Davenport Chamber of Commerce where he served as president for a term at each one. He was also a member of the Puget Sound Chinooks Boat Club in Anacortes, WA. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Della; son Michael (Karen) Reinbold of Everett, WA; daughter Kristin (Rick Grove) Reinbold of Lynnwood, WA; granddaughters Karli Reinbold and Megan Reinbold of Everett, WA; and sister Dolores (Jan) Tomta of Fife, WA along with numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport, WA with Pastor Stacey Friedlein. A family interment will be held at the Egypt Cemetery, Egypt, WA. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

