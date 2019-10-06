|
ROHLINGER, Delbert R. (Age 89) Delbert "Dutch" Raymond Rohlinger, 89 of Spokane Valley, WA passed away October 3, 2019. He was born in Ellensburg, WA on January 1, 1930. Del started working at the young age of 16, doing various jobs. He was married to Claudia Campbell on October 21, 1956 in Spokane, WA. Together they raised three daughters and enjoyed almost 63 years of marriage. Del worked in the railroad industry for over 43 years and became a Railroad Engineer on several railroads including the Milwaukee and Union Pacific. He was a member of the Union Pacific Railroad Employees Club and a lifetime member of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees. He enjoyed gardening and short day trips for sightseeing, and in his younger years he liked hunting, fishing and ballroom dancing with Claudia. He liked talking about railroad stories with his buddies and will be remembered for his calm demeanor and good, dry sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Claudia; children Lori (Leland) Smith, Lynda (Jim) Broberg, Judi (Rob) Eldred; siblings, two half sisters, Gail (Chuck) Moore, Connie (Joe) Martinez; five grandchildren Nolan Smith, Brynn Smith, Christopher Eldred, Nicholas Eldred, Raelyn (Derek) Lock; great-granddaughter Lily Lock. He also leaves behind many close cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Because of his great interest in railroading, donations are requested to be sent to the Inland NW Rail Museum, PO Box 471, Reardan, WA 99029. A visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, in Spokane, WA. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, also at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA. Following the service, the burial will take place approximately at 12:30pm at Riverside Memorial Park, in Spokane, WA. The family would like to thank the staff at Sullivan Park Care Center for the loving care over his last six months. To leave an online condolence to Del's family, please visit website www.HenneseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 6, 2019