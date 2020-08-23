DAVID, Delbert Ray "Del" (Age 84) Delbert "Del" Ray David died very peacefully in his sleep August 11th, 2020. He had a wonderful few days prior to this, getting in a round of nine-hole golf with his brother-in-law, Bruce, and attending a big family dinner that weekend with all his children and grandchildren present. Del was born June 2nd, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, to poor, hardworking farmers, Ray and Elaine, who preceded him in death. He was educated in a one-room school, and afterwards worked as a hired hand on a farm. At age 17 he moved to Wyoming to work in the oil fields, later apprenticing as a carpenter before he enlisted in the Air Force, honorably discharging in 1963. Eventually his career brought him to General Electric, working as a manager for over 25 years before retiring. The last few months of Del's life were rather difficult, having lost numerous close family members. However the biggest loss this year was his wife, Jeanne, whom he had been married to for 49 years. Del was rather sentimental, and up until his last day he still kept a photo of her in his wallet that he had there for 50 years. Del is survived by his best friend and brother Eddie (Anita) David, his sister Arlene (Don) Hemd, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family, as well as his four children, Robert (Lillie), Brandi, Matthew, Laura (Matthew R), and six amazing grandchildren, Corinne, Brennan, Jack, Emily, Ryan, and Jacob. Del was a dynamic person. He was a friend to anyone, and enjoyed interacting with others. No matter where he went he would get someone to smile and laugh. He waved to the neighbor kids on their way to school and coming home, and he made funny comments to the store clerks to get them to chuckle. Del loved to tease and be silly. All his children and grandchildren, and really anyone who has met him, will know the jokes he told over and over. His children are all still very cautious when someone hands them a butter dish, and no one will ever sing a Happy Birthday song quite like him. Del was a helper, and undoubtedly anyone who knew him, knew that if you asked him to help you, he would. He was a diehard Seahawks fan, also holding a long love/hate fandom with the Seattle Mariners. Having grown up in Nebraska as a farm boy, then living for several years in Montana, he was a lover of the outdoors. He really enjoyed golfing and fishing, and took pleasure in the simple quiet of nature, often cooing to wandering quail, and making sure the birds got fed. He loved animals, so it was no surprise that somehow he always had a garage cat, or several feral cats coming to him knowing they would get fed. To say the least, Del was one of a kind. Del, Dad, simply put, though profoundly felt, we love and will miss you. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to send your condolences or fondest memories of Del, please send them to: 13111 East Desmet, Spokane Valley, Washington 99216. Please also consider donating to Del's favorite charity, the Union Gospel Mission.



