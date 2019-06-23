Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Thomas More Parish 505 West St Thomas More Way Spokane, WA 99208 Service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Saint Thomas More Parish Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MUNTER, Delia Heaven gained another saint, our beloved mother, sister, (great) grandmother, (great) aunt, and friend passed peacefully away at age 73 on June 19th, 2019. Her journey on earth was cut short after a valiant fight against cancer for the last six years. Dee was born to Joe M. and Jerry Aguayo on July 10th, 1945 in Barstow, California. She met her husband, David Munter, at Barstow Community College whom she married in 1966. They also started their family in Barstow before leaving for Washington in 1975. Everything Dee touched was blessed by her loving and creative nature. This beauty was evident in her elegantly designed yard, and in her intricately designed floral arrangements during her career as a florist. Her passionate love for her family and the Lord further shined in her trademark smile. Anyone who met her would remark on this incredible trait. Much of Dee's vibrant and nurturing nature was derived from her close relationship with God. She was a servant of the Lord through her involvement in: altar societies, religious education for the youth, choirs, prayer groups, bibles studies, helping the homeless and her activity in the charismatic renewal. She is survived by her children - Donald Munter and Debbie Van Geystel; her grandchildren, James (Megan) Van Geystel, Amanda (Josh) Jorgenson, Aly Van Geystel, and Josh Munter; her great-grandchildren Eleanor and Wyatt; her brother Phill (Debbie) Aguayo; and her many nieces and nephews. Friends and family can pay their respects at her service on Thursday, June 27 from 2:00-3:00 pm at Saint Thomas More Parish in Spokane, Washington. A reception will follow the services.

