FAZZARI, Delia Viola Delia Viola Fazzari, 67, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 15, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. She was born on March 18, 1952 in McAllen, Texas. Delia is survived by her husband of 36 years, Steve, and their two children Andrew James, 32, and Suzanna Marie, 30. She is also survived by her father Serafin (Benny) Benavides; sisters Dianna (Jerry) Lambert and Debye (Larry) Gasser; brothers David (Eva) Benavides and Benny (Suzy) Benavides; sister-in-law Jaynie (Bryan) Blanc and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Otila Benavides who passed away in 2012 and her older sister Betty Young who passed away in 2015. Delia graduated from Connell High School in 1970. Shortly thereafter she was hired by Seafirst (Bank of America) Bank as a teller retiring in 2002 as a customer service rep. She met the love of her life, Steve, when he was transferred to Connell in 1980 by the bank. They were married on March 26, 1983 in Connell and from there moved with Steve through transfers to Moses Lake (1983), the Tri-Cities (1987) and finally to Spokane in 1991. While in Kennewick they were blessed to adopt their two children, Andy at a year old and Suzanna at two years old. Her family was her greatest pride and joy. There was nothing she wouldn't do for them. Delia led an extremely full and busy life. She was the most caring, selfless and amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend who loved with all her heart. And, she was loved by many. She suffered from Type 1 insulin dependent diabetes since the early 1970s. When her parents retired and moved to Spokane in 1995 she became their sole care provider, always watching over them and helping them with all their daily needs while taking care of her two children and working full time. We will be forever grateful that she got the chance to vacation at the place she loved the most, Maui, Hawaii just prior to her passing. Two weeks of relaxation (trying to forget about her illness for just a moment) with Steve, her sisters, sister-in-law and their husbands, and several friends. This is a memory never to be forgotten. She will be dearly missed..until we meet again "Sleep with the Angels". Due to restrictions in place because of Covid-19 services will be held at a date yet to be determined. More information on services will follow. Online tributes at

