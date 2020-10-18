1/2
Delia Viola FAZZARI
FAZZARI, Delia Viola (Age 67) Delia Viola Fazzari, 67, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 15, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. She was born on March 18, 1952 in McAllen, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 22 at 11:00am and will be celebrated at Mary Queen Parish, 3423 E. Carlisle, Spokane, WA with inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Breast Cancer Research, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online tributes at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
