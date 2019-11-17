|
JACKSON, Delma Rose (Haralson) Born February 7th, 1926 in Canadian, Texas to Thomas Eli and Jenny Ester (Choate) Haralson, she left this earth to join them and her Lord on October 20th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Ronald Dan Jackson. She is survived by her daughter Bonni (Ken) Logan of Spokane, WA and son Charles Randal (Terri) Jackson of Torrance, CA; four grandchildren, Traci (Steve) Demus, Tiffany (James) Tucker both of Spokane, WA, Christine (Miguel) Douglas of Torrance, CA and Justin (Amber) Jackson of Redondo Beach, CA; along with ten great-grandchildren Andrew, Dylan, Chase, Josh, Daniel, Mathis, Jordan, Gabriella Rose, Juliette and Sofia Lynn. Delma was an avid reader, loved books and was a known authority on Bibles; sang in many community operas and church choirs; was a member of the Women's Business Leaders Association; and enjoyed quilting and embroidery; but mostly loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She blessed our lives with her love and her wisdom of the Lord and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be a memorial in her honor on Sunday, November 24th at 3:00 pm at New Creation Fellowship Church in Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019