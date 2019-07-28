Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Agnes "Dee" DORSCHER. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

DORSCHER, Delores "Dee" (Age 78) On Saturday July 13, 2019, Delores Agnes Dorscher "Dee" passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at the age of 78. Her final days were spent often visiting with family and friends discussing old times and exchanging memories. A beloved sister, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many, she was born on February 10, 1941 to Joe Pfau and Philomena Pfau (Getz) in Maddock, North Dakota. She grew up on the family farm with her parents and five brothers and sisters and attended school in nearby Esmond, North Dakota. She later received her GED from North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Delores married Leo Dorscher on September 2, 1957 and later gave birth to their only child Timothy Alan on March 2, 1958. Later in life, she spent many years with her close friend Larry Sims until his passing in 2004. She worked several years for the Coeur d'Alene School District's school hot lunch program. Dee later worked for Tidyman's Grocery Store for just under 20 years until her retirement in December of 2002. She later came out of retirement and worked part time for a few years at St. Paschal's daycare to be with children, something she so cherished. She took great pride in being known as "Miss Dee" to the little ones. Dee loved to cook, especially for larger groups and family gatherings and she was great at it. She had a special love for her triplet grandsons (miracle babies) and younger children in general. Always one to help others, she would do almost anything she could for her family, friends and those in need. Dee loved to play cards with friends and family, was always a fierce competitor and always had a great spark for life until her health began to fail later in life. Delores is preceded in death by her parents, all of her brothers and sisters, except one and her good friend, Larry Sims. She is survived by her friend, Leo Dorscher; sister, Dorothy Duschere; son, Tim Dorscher (wife Heidi); and grandsons, Kevin Dorscher, Nicholas Dorscher and Isaac Dorscher (wife Brittany); and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. We thank the Lord for having shared her with us and enriched our lives for as long as her body could stand. We hope and pray that she may now rest in peace in the presence and house of the Lord A service will be held at St. Paschal's Catholic Church, 2523 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. It will be preceded by a viewing at 10:00 am and followed by a luncheon at 12:00 pm. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that memorials be directed to Hospice of North Idaho/ The Schneidmiller House, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID. 83815. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Dee's online memorial and sign her guestbook at.

