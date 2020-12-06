NETTLETON, Delores I. Delores I. Nettleton passed away on December 2, 2020. Delores was born on January 12, 1931 to Neil Dudley and Anna Katherine (Mogielka) Prescott. She lived in Spokane nearly her entire life, attending Spokane public schools and graduating from Rogers High School in 1949. After graduation from Eastern Washington College in 1953 she was an elementary school teacher until retiring from the Spokane School District in 1996. As a girl Delores was a dedicated softball player playing in the Spokane Parks league and representing Spokane in several state tournaments in 1947-1950. As an adult she participated in bowling and golf leagues for many years. Delores was very devoted to her family and always maintained a positive outlook in the face of adversity. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed preparing meals for family and canning. She was an advocate for the developmentally disabled and was active in Lakeland Village Associates, ActionDD and Voice of the Retarded. Delores moved to Michigan in 2019 to be closer to family. Survivors include a son, Jack Nettleton (Carrie) of Flushing, Mich. granddaughters Hannah and Emma Nettleton. Delores was predeceased by her husband William Nettleton, brother Neil D. Prescott, and daughter Nancy. The family wishes to thank the staff of Victoria's House assisted living for their compassionate care. A memorial service is not scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Village Associates, P.O. Box 200, Medical Lake, WA 99022.



