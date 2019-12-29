Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores June (Loy) ARNOLD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARNOLD, Delores June "Loy" March 2, 1937 - December 22,2019 Passed away December 22, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her husband, Roy William and their three children: Alison Hargraves, Rocky Arnold and his wife Barbara, and David Arnold and his wife Lisa; nine grandchildren and 17 1/2 great-grandchildren; her two sisters Barbara and Dorothy as well as a large, loving extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Loy will always be remembered for her selfless acts and a huge, kind loving heart. She enjoyed gardening, vacationing in Hawaii and visiting with friends and family. Loy was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by the many lives she has touched. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at Heritage Funeral Home.

ARNOLD, Delores June "Loy" March 2, 1937 - December 22,2019 Passed away December 22, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She is survived by her husband, Roy William and their three children: Alison Hargraves, Rocky Arnold and his wife Barbara, and David Arnold and his wife Lisa; nine grandchildren and 17 1/2 great-grandchildren; her two sisters Barbara and Dorothy as well as a large, loving extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Loy will always be remembered for her selfless acts and a huge, kind loving heart. She enjoyed gardening, vacationing in Hawaii and visiting with friends and family. Loy was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by the many lives she has touched. Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at Heritage Funeral Home. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019

