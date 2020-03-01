Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Marie (Keopke) JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Delores Marie (Keopke) Delores Marie Johnson (Keopke) born on November 25, 1932 in Joplin, Missouri passed away in the early morning hours of February 24, 2020 at 87 years old in Spokane, WA, due to natural causes associated with dementia. Delores was raised by her parents Jesse Keopke (deceased 1979) and Edith Mae Lewis (deceased 1998) at the age of 13 she moved with her family including her sister Lena Mae Keopke (deceased 2018) and brother Leroy Keopke (deceased 2011) to Ione, WA a few short years later she met Lloyd Harvey Johnson they were married October 1, 1949. They had six children all while traveling the world together children and all while Lloyd was in the Air Force. They lived in France, Germany, Iran, Labrador and a number of places throughout America to name a few. They ended up settling in Coeur d'Alene / Post Falls, ID close enough to family in Ione so they could still make the trip out for family dinners and the holidays. They were a true team. Lloyd retired from the Airforce and went on to work in the Forest Service, while Delores stayed home and ran the house and raised the children. One of their secrets to their long marriage was that they both tried to take an interest in what the other enjoyed doing. An example of this is how Delores developed a love for fishing, she may of went that first time not really wanting to go by the end she was Hooked. Another place you could always find Lloyd and Dee was on the dance floor. They loved music, and dancing preferably the Jitterbug. In 1997 they lost their son Michael H. Johnson due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes. Lloyd and Dee were married nearly 59 years when Lloyd passed away. Shortly after Dee moved to Spokane to be closer to her sister Lena and spent many years continuing to laugh, dance and find good deals where ever she could, never one to pass up a good yard sale. Around 2010, Delores quickly developed dementia and soon was unable to live on her own. A few of her children took turns caring for her she found a wonderful caring facility Autumn Years Senior Living and there she remained until her death. She was known by all to be the happiest person, always quick to smile and brighten their day. She is survived by her remaining children Norman Johnson, Richard Johnson, Alan Johnson, Sondra Zehm, and Deeann Watson and survived by 19 grandchildren, and many many great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed by all.

