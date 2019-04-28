Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Nadine COOK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COOK, Delores Nadine (Age 91) Delores Nadine Cook passed away on April 14, 2019 in Odessa, WA. Delores was born January 25, 1928 to Gus and Ida Schorzman in Spokane, WA and was raised on a farm near Marlin, WA. She went to a one room country school near her farm and to high school in Marlin. After completing Kinman Business School in Spokane she went to work at a law firm in Odessa, WA. There she met her husband Delbert Cook and they were the second couple to be married in United Congregational Church in 1949. Delores lived, farmed and worked in numerous locations in eastern WA. Delores and her husband Delbert owned and operated the Odessa Lumber Company for many years. She was an accomplished piano and organ musician and teacher and played with the Stanley Wraspir band for many years and later was a founding member of the Cannawai Harvesters band. She was an active member of the United Congregational/Heritage Church and served as the organ and piano player for the church for 70 years. Delores was active with the Cannawai Grange, Odessa Historical Museum and the Odessa Deutschesfest. She was a second mother to her many nieces and nephews and was always there with a smile, a hug, dill pickles and chocolate chip cookies. She will be dearly missed by many. Delores is survived by her husband of 69 years, Delbert Cook of Odessa; and sister-in-law Frances (Cook) Weishaar. She was preceded in death by a sister Ellene (Polly) Bradshaw, a brother Eugene Schorzman, and sister Marciel Michaliszyn. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Heritage Church, Odessa, WA. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Odessa Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

