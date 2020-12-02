CHRISTOPHER, Deloris A. May 22, 1935 November 20, 2020 Deloris passed away at Hospice House of Spokane following a short battle with cancer. She was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Anton and Esther Monger. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Monger and sister Arlene Gamalielson. While attending nursing school, Deloris met and married Harold (Speed) Coman in 1954. They had two children, Karen (husband Lenny) and Mike (long time mate Priscilla). Together they operated Coman Construction Company. They later divorced. She then met and married "her guy," Paul. Paul had three sons, Paul Jr., Danny, and Sam who Deloris enjoyed spending time with. Paul and Deloris had so many great memories including traveling across the states as well as abroad. He passed away in 2011. She volunteered with many different causes over the years, but spent most of her volunteer time with the Food Bank in Spokane Valley where she worked for well over twenty years. Deloris leaves behind her two children, three stepchildren, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was loved by so many and will be missed so much. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please do so to a food bank of your choice or Hospice of Spokane. Per her request, there will be no memorial service.



