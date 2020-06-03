GAYLORD, Deloris A. Deloris A. Gaylord of Spokane Wa. Went peacefully into the loving embrace of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 30, 1951 in Kirkland Wa. To parents Chester and Dorothy Martindale. She was one of 6 children. She had one beautiful daughter, Kari in 1972-the joy of her life. She married the love of her life, husband Chuck in 1999. She had a long career as a hairdresser with numerous gold medals. She found her calling while working at a senior citizen center as she loved working with the seniors and they loved her back. In retirement she taught herself to paint and she created many beautiful pieces of art the past few years. She was a member of the Wanderers Auto Club and loved rides in their 1941 Packard Convertible. She was preceded in death by her daughter, parents, brother: Max, and sisters: Shirley and Trena. She is survived by her husband: Chuck, Sister: Pam Beckstrom and husband Kevin: step-son Rob Gaylord and wife Jen, and granddaughter: Maddie, stepson: Richard McKee and wife Becci, brother: Ronny, wonderful brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many friends. Family and friends will gather in the fall to celebrate her life.



