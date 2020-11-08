MARSH, Delos D. (Age 87) Delos died peacefully at his home in the Spokane Valley on October 13, 2020. He was 87 years old. Originally from Minnesota, he moved to the Valley in 1953 with his late wife Betty Jane. There they raised their children, Barbara Gould (Barry), Jeff Marsh (Renee), and Joann Schweda (Pete). They adored their grandchildren: Jessica Wolfrum, Adrianne and Jocelyn Marsh, and Tom and Sam Schweda. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and a brother, Elroy Marsh (Ellen). A man of strong faith, Delos was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for 65 years. Del started his first business, Valley Truck Sales, while in his 20's. He owned Ramey Truck and Equipment when he retired over 50 years later. Along the way he learned to fly, enjoying his friends at Felts field where he kept his plane. A man of many talents, Del entertained family and close friends by singing while accompanying himself on the guitar. He was a lifetime member of the Spokane Gun Club and an Inland Empire Champion Trap shooter. Del and Betty spent winters at their home in Arizona where he played golfed with son Jeff and friends. Del's approach to life was one of joy and kindness, committed to finding good qualities in everyone. His days began in song with a kiss for his wife. He danced through his life with grace and generosity. Del's wit and charm will be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to have shared in his journey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store