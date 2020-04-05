|
|
SCHMITT, Delton Edwin (Age 78) Delton Edwin Schmitt joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020. He passed away after a short battle with blood cancer. He was 78 years old. Born in Mott, ND to Edwin and Eva Schmitt on October 30, 1941. He was the eldest of a close knit group of siblings. Delton, Marilyn, Evelyn (deceased), Gordon and Vicki. He married his sweetheart, Betty Lou Johnson, in Glendive, MT on New Year's Eve 1961. They raised their three sons Bruce (Kendra), Mike (Lori) and Dave (Cindy) in Bozeman, MT. The light of his life was their seven grandchildren and three young great-grandsons. He was a barber by trade in his early career, followed by many years with the Montana Highway Department. After retiring, he followed a job move to Colorado for Betty and enjoyed working in maintenance at Glenwood Hot Springs. They later moved to Spokane putting them close to kids and grandkids there as well as in Billings. He was a Montana farm kid and cowboy at heart. He enjoyed the outdoors - camping, hunting, snowmobiling, horses and John Deere tractors. His faith and his family were the cornerstones of his life. He was a man of character and love for others. He was a special son, brother, husband, Papa, uncle and friend to the many lives he touched. We will be having a private family service with a Celebration of Life planned for later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Del's name to: A Child's Hope (the Christian ministry that facilitated the adoption of their twin great-grandsons) 222 W. Mission Ave., Ste. 250, Spokane, WA 99201 or Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2733 W. Northwest Blvd., Spokane, WA 99205.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020