BALCOM, Delvina Louise It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, Delvina Louise Balcom at the age of 86 on January 25, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Born in Guthrie, MN on June 27, 1932 to Delbert M. and Virginia Cleveland (Stratton), Delvina "Louise" graduated from Central Valley H.S. In her earlier years she enjoyed years of getting together with friends for a good night of bowling and also her camping adventures. Louise was a homemaker the majority of her life and found herself enjoying her free time with the likes of knitting and reading. She was a bride of 53 years to our late father, Robert Balcom and is now survived by her daughters; Janet Cleveland and Teena Stutheit, six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert as well as her daughter; Cheryl Ann Phipps (Cheri). The family will honor her wishes for a private placement and without any services at the Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA.

