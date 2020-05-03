Demitrios P. PREKEGES
PREKEGES, Demitrios P. (Age 89) Demitrios Peter Prekeges Ed.D. passed away peace-fully April 24, 2020. "Jim" was born June 28, 1930, to Greek immigrants, Peter and Paraskevi Prekeges. Jim was part of a railroad family, living in many small towns around Spokane, settling in Warden, Washington for his school years. He was the only graduate from Warden High School in 1948 - Jim always said he could have reunions whenever he felt like it. He earned an Education degree from Eastern Washington University in 1952. Jim and Marilyn were married August 11, 1953. They were married 52 years until her passing in 2006. After receiving his Doctorate in Education from the University of British Columbia in 1974, he enjoyed being an educator at Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University. In 2007, he was inducted into the Washington State Mathematics Council hall of fame. Jim was also a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Jim and Marilyn initiated the "Prekeges Family Vacation" in 1990, where the four boys and their families would meet for a week. Jim loved watching his family enjoy each other for that week. The vacation continues to be planned for the foreseeable future. In retirement, he loved watching the Mariners and traveling around the world. Preceded by wife Marilyn. Survived by: Good friend Norma Hanberg, four sons: Peter (Jennifer), David (Lora), Donald (Karen), Paul (Sandy), nine Grandkids: Caitlin, Justin, Connor, Krysta, Gregory, Alexandra, Adam, Stephanie, Alison, and three Great-Grandkids: Ellie, Deacon, Elliot. Extended family: Alice Prekeges (sister-in-law), Bob and Patt Hooker, John and Myrna Weber. At a later date, when larger gatherings are allowed, we plan to have a Celebration of Life service in the Seattle area. Please email JimP@prekeges.com, so we can update you on plans. To leave online tributes to Jim, or messages to Jim's family, please visit https://www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com/tributes/Demitrios-Prekeges May his memory be eternal.

