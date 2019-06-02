Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denine "Dee" BLYSTONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLYSTONE, Denine D. "Dee" (Age 76) Born: December 1, 1942 Passed: May 23, 2019 Denine "Dee" Blystone, was born in Spokane, Washington to Monroe and Eileen Denman, Dee passed peacefully with her family by her side near her home. She lived in Spokane most of her life as "Spokane was home". She had traveled to California and Alaska through the years. Dee lived on her grandfather's homestead ranch for over 35 years before moving to Chewelah for the last 12 years. Dee enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, watching the deer and turkeys in her yard, and most of all her grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Wendy) Denman, sister Janell (Vern) Neumiller both of Spokane; sons Brian (Teri) Kowalski of Anchorage, Alaska, Darryl (Tesa) Kowalski of Wasilla, Alaska, and Scott (Deanna) Blystone of Spokane, Washington, as well as 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Eileen; husband Gene Blystone, and granddaughter, Stephanie. As she requested, there will be no formal services at this time, there will be a private family gathering at a later date. She will be interred with her late husband at St. John's Cemetery. If you wish, donations may be made to any Alzheimer's or dementia organization in her name. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

