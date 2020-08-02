1/2
Denise A. "Denny" (Sartz) ROBBINS
ROBBINS, Denise A. (Sartz) "Denny" July 2, 1950 - July 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Denise "Denny" A. Robbins (Sartz), age 70, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Denny loved taking trips to the Oregon coast, planting flowers, decorating the house for Christmas, sending hilarious greeting cards, finding the perfect gift for any occasion and her signature drink a Tanqueray and Tonic. Her catch phrase will be remembered as "sounds like a winner." Preceded in death by her second husband, Richard "Rick" Alm. She was the loving mother of Kim Correia, husband Shawn, and Kelly Robbins. Beloved sister of Jeff Sartz and the late Barry Sartz. Devoted daughter of the late Dallas and JoAnne Sartz. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Memorial to be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to SCRAPS Hope Foundation, http://www.scrapshopefoundation.org/donations2.html.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
